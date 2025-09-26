Randolph Co Inc Raises Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Randolph Co Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 424,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $26,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.4% in the second quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 96,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,848 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 142,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 792,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,160,000 after acquiring an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 43.5% during the second quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 15,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 298,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,536,000 after acquiring an additional 18,018 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IJH stock opened at $64.68 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.04.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

