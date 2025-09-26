Owen LaRue LLC Has $353,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Owen LaRue LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Owen LaRue LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $606.59 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $615.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $728.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $592.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.33.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

