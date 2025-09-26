Novem Group Purchases 2,586 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

Novem Group lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,444 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 1.9% of Novem Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Novem Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $15,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 109.3% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 96.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV opened at $185.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $145.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $187.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.28.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.