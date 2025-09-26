Novem Group Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Novem Group grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Novem Group’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $289.32 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $294.07. The stock has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $288.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.48.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

