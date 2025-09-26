Novem Group Has $3.30 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Novem Group cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Novem Group’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. GoalFusion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners II LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vista Investment Partners II LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $325.14 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $236.42 and a 1-year high of $330.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

