Novem Group Acquires 245 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Novem Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.7% of Novem Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Novem Group’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $13,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $474.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $461.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $419.62. The stock has a market cap of $189.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $484.21.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.