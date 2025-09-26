New Insight Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF $VOT

New Insight Wealth Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. New Insight Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOT. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 141,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning LLC now owns 65,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 29,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,103,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $288.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $289.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.45. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $209.64 and a 1-year high of $295.50. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.98 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

