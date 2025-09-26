Legend Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF $IHI

Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 97.0% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 34.4% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 1.1%

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.50. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.90 and a 12-month high of $65.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.85.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

