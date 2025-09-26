iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Stock Position Increased by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 300,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 3.9% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% in the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 8,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%
IJH opened at $64.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average is $61.04. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
