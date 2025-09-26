iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Stake Increased by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 96.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.68 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $64.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.04. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

