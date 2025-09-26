iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $35,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.68 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.