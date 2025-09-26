iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 572,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,613 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $35,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $462,545,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,480,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,873,056 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,401,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414,265 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,056,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,645,200 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 39.7% in the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,161,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%
Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $64.68 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $50.15 and a 12-month high of $68.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. The company has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
