Fox Corporation $FOXA Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 22.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FOXA. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of FOX by 8.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in FOX by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in FOX by 86.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FOX by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 19,181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.52% of the company’s stock.

FOX Stock Up 0.1%

FOXA opened at $60.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market cap of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.52. Fox Corporation has a one year low of $41.13 and a one year high of $62.85.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.88%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fox Corporation will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from FOX’s previous dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 93.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FOX from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $65.00 price objective on FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective (up previously from $60.00) on shares of FOX in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of FOX from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.47.

FOX Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

