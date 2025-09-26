Five Oceans Advisors Increases Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Five Oceans Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 205.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the first quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $606.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $592.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $551.33. The company has a market cap of $728.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $442.80 and a 52-week high of $615.26.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

