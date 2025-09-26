Fischer Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF $IBB

Fischer Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 682 shares during the period. Fischer Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 88.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,208,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $410,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,976 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 194,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,879,000 after buying an additional 20,915 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 763.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 151,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,347,000 after buying an additional 133,744 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 98,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,554,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 81,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 49,075 shares in the last quarter. 62.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBB opened at $139.07 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.43 and a fifty-two week high of $150.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $137.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.51.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were issued a $0.0828 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%.



iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

