Falcon Wealth Planning Sells 534 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF $VUG

Falcon Wealth Planning lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $17,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 32,272,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,954,597,000 after buying an additional 3,694,339 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46,224.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,364,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,302 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 20,581.9% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 832,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,842,000 after purchasing an additional 828,835 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $207,815,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 101.4% during the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 919,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,990,000 after purchasing an additional 463,025 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $474.28 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $316.14 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $419.62.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

