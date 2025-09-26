Falcon Wealth Planning Lowers Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF $VOE

Falcon Wealth Planning lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 143,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $23,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 474.3% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 76.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $46,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of VOE stock opened at $172.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.44. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $139.38 and a 12-month high of $176.83. The firm has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.