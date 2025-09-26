Falcon Wealth Planning Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF $VBR

Falcon Wealth Planning reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.4% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,012,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $202,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 14.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 63.9% during the second quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 8,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Traveka Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 76,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,895,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $207.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.53. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $219.01. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

