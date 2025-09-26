Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Sells 219 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF $VTI

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 537,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 8,659,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,631,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,657,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,916,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,368,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195,553 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 59.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,370,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,273,000 after buying an additional 1,634,211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 34,044.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,623,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,122,000 after buying an additional 1,618,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mullooly Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at $417,842,000. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VTI opened at $325.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $295.27. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $330.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

