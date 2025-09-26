Evergreen Private Wealth LLC Has $85,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF $VO

Evergreen Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $289.32 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $288.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.48. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $223.65 and a 1-year high of $294.07. The company has a market cap of $86.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

