Embree Financial Group Has $3.61 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Embree Financial Group raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 58,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the quarter. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 77,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 785,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,851,000 after acquiring an additional 25,281 shares during the period. Finally, Kera Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Kera Capital Partners Inc. now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IJH opened at $64.68 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.44 and a 200-day moving average of $61.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

