Embree Financial Group Buys New Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Embree Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,497,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,760,000 after purchasing an additional 857,098 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 21,689,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,258,000 after buying an additional 912,969 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,957,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,588,000 after acquiring an additional 545,244 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 5,235,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,790,000 after acquiring an additional 65,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,630,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,768,000 after acquiring an additional 792,628 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.01 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.02 and a one year high of $51.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.04.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

