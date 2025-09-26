EdgeRock Capital LLC Invests $10.84 Million in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,841,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% in the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000.

VOO opened at $606.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $592.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $551.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $442.80 and a 1 year high of $615.26. The company has a market capitalization of $728.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

