EdgeRock Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF $FTLS

EdgeRock Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,682 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,451 shares during the period. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF comprises 3.9% of EdgeRock Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. EdgeRock Capital LLC owned 0.61% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $12,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Traction Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. World Equity Group Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 261,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,363,000 after buying an additional 24,620 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 108,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,161,000 after buying an additional 26,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA FTLS opened at $69.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.51. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $58.90 and a 12-month high of $70.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.51.
First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Profile
The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Lower Rates Put RV Stocks Back in the Fast Lane
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Alphabet: Time to Take Profits, Buy, or Wait for a Pullback?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Hershey vs. Mondelez: Which Stock Wins Chocolate Season?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.