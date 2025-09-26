Cambridge Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF $FNDA

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,942 shares during the period. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signal Tree Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,111,000. BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 27,961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 310,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDA opened at $30.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.49 and a fifty-two week high of $32.71.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

