Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,966 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 807,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,080,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 15,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Solution LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 154,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,230,000 after purchasing an additional 21,254 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $606.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $728.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $442.80 and a one year high of $615.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $592.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $551.33.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

