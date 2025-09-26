Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 1,406 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.04. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.02 and a twelve month high of $51.17.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

