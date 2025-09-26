American National Bank & Trust Purchases 282 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

American National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,541 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 98,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,847,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the period. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 29.1% in the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 85,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, TigerOak Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. TigerOak Management L.L.C. now owns 43,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $186.72 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $186.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $150.35 and a 52-week high of $190.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

