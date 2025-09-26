Accurate Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares Global Tech ETF $IXN

Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $101.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $63.58 and a 1-year high of $103.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.18.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

