AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC Sells 228,065 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 35.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,065 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 13.5% of AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.77 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $77.58 and a one year high of $80.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.2901 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.