A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Has $1.86 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF $VCSH

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $79.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.08. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $77.58 and a 1 year high of $80.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

