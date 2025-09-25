Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for CSL Earnings

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) – Zacks Research raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $4.00 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.97. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $22.31 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q3 2026 earnings at $6.93 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $5.57 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $23.74 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $4.79 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital cut Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $480.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $429.17.

CSL stock opened at $332.24 on Wednesday. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $311.41 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $380.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $373.11.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.24 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baron Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 61.9% during the second quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 68 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 69.6% in the second quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 78 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

