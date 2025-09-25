Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for AGCO Earnings

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for shares of AGCO in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.92. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO has been the topic of several other reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of AGCO in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.63.

AGCO Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGCO opened at $107.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.11, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. AGCO has a one year low of $73.79 and a one year high of $121.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.48.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-5.00 EPS.

AGCO declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

AGCO Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 86.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,076.60. The trade was a 38.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGCO. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,540,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of AGCO during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,702,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of AGCO by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.