Zacks Research Has Positive Forecast for CASY Q2 Earnings

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a report released on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $4.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.88. The consensus estimate for Casey’s General Stores’ current full-year earnings is $13.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q3 2026 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.83 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $16.02 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $3.25 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $17.80 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $19.40 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $530.00 target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $540.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.10.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

CASY opened at $547.05 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a twelve month low of $363.00 and a twelve month high of $571.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $521.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $480.00.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 earnings per share.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 200 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $503.18 per share, with a total value of $100,636.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,320.80. The trade was a 5.95% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total transaction of $385,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,514.64. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Casey’s General Stores

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,081,000 after purchasing an additional 816,110 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 54,448.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,054,000 after buying an additional 542,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,851,000 after buying an additional 306,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

