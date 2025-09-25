Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of IDEX Q2 Earnings

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for IDEX in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.24. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $8.26 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IDEX’s FY2027 earnings at $9.47 EPS.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. IDEX had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $865.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. IDEX has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.900-1.950 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.850-7.950 EPS.

IEX has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on IDEX from $207.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of IDEX from $238.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of IDEX from $208.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of IDEX from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.71.

IEX opened at $159.64 on Tuesday. IDEX has a 12 month low of $153.36 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $166.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.41. The company has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

IDEX declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 45.88%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its position in shares of IDEX by 257.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in IDEX in the second quarter worth $25,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in IDEX by 81.0% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in IDEX during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

