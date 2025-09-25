Zacks Research Has Negative Outlook for AGCO Q3 Earnings

AGCO Corporation (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2026 earnings estimates for AGCO in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.54. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AGCO’s current full-year earnings is $4.20 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AGCO’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.02 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.11 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $7.53 EPS.

AGCO has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of AGCO from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of AGCO from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AGCO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.63.

NYSE:AGCO opened at $107.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.61. AGCO has a 52-week low of $73.79 and a 52-week high of $121.16.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 8.27%. AGCO’s revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. AGCO has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-5.00 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AGCO

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGCO. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in shares of AGCO by 400.0% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AGCO by 951.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in AGCO during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AGCO by 109.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in AGCO in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Luis Fernando Sartini Felli sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 16,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,771,076.60. The trade was a 38.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AGCO Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.57%.

AGCO announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 12.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

