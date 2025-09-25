Wheels Up Experience Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:UP)

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,748 call options on the company. This is an increase of 94% compared to the typical volume of 3,486 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th.

Wheels Up Experience Stock Down 13.0%

Shares of NYSE UP opened at $2.00 on Thursday. Wheels Up Experience has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.41.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $189.64 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Wheels Up Experience news, Director Donald Lee Moak sold 43,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.11, for a total transaction of $134,246.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 180,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,140.41. The trade was a 19.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David Godsman sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total value of $212,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 976,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,103.45. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 224,907 shares of company stock worth $617,064. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wheels Up Experience

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Wheels Up Experience by 77.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new position in Wheels Up Experience in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Wheels Up Experience Company Profile

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Wheels Up Membership program that consists of two primary membership categories, such as Individual membership for individual and business fliers; and UP for Business membership consists of small and medium enterprise, and custom enterprise solutions for business fliers that tend to spend at higher levels.

