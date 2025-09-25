What is Zacks Research’s Forecast for CASY Q1 Earnings?

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for Casey’s General Stores in a research note issued on Monday, September 22nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will earn $6.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $5.32. The consensus estimate for Casey’s General Stores’ current full-year earnings is $13.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q1 2028 earnings at $6.76 EPS.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 8th. The company reported $5.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $540.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $529.10.

Casey’s General Stores Price Performance

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $547.05 on Wednesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $363.00 and a 12 month high of $571.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $521.21 and its 200-day moving average is $480.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 190.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,244,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,081,000 after purchasing an additional 816,110 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 54,448.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 543,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,054,000 after buying an additional 542,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the second quarter valued at about $210,151,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 42.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,036,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,851,000 after acquiring an additional 306,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter worth about $130,212,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Casey’s General Stores

In other news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 200 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $503.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,636.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,791,320.80. This represents a 5.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total transaction of $385,745.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 25,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,193,514.64. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

