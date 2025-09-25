What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for CRBU FY2026 Earnings?

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst R. Burns anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.63) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share.

Get Caribou Biosciences alerts:

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Caribou Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.67.

Caribou Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ:CRBU opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $198.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36. Caribou Biosciences has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $3.00.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 62.35% and a negative net margin of 1,800.93%.The business had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caribou Biosciences

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Aberdeen Group plc boosted its holdings in Caribou Biosciences by 118.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 897,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 486,435 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 741.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 525,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 463,391 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Caribou Biosciences by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,470,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 416,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $649,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Caribou Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Caribou Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of genome-edited allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of hematologic malignancies in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is CB-010, an allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy that is in phase 1 clinical trial to treat relapsed or refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caribou Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caribou Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.