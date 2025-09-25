Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) Research Coverage Started at Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $225.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on WAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Wabtec from $216.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $220.00) on shares of Wabtec in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Wabtec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Wabtec from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $222.88.

Shares of WAB opened at $192.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.11. Wabtec has a 1 year low of $151.81 and a 1 year high of $216.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. Wabtec had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 10.92%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. Wabtec has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.550-9.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wabtec will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wabtec Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 14th. Wabtec’s dividend payout ratio is 14.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wabtec news, CEO Rafael Santana sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.97, for a total value of $341,756.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 136,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,974,408.13. This represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,586. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wabtec

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFS Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 70.4% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 454.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Wabtec by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 207 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Wabtec during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Wabtec Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

