Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

VTLE has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James Financial downgraded Vital Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Vital Energy from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Vital Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Vital Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $27.80.

Vital Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vital Energy stock opened at $18.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $711.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.62. Vital Energy has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $36.72.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.04. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.86% and a negative net margin of 38.52%.The business had revenue of $429.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vital Energy will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Richard D. Campbell sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $4,562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,618,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,045,527.25. This trade represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Energy

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vital Energy by 30.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Vital Energy by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,613 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. Caxton Associates LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 288,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after buying an additional 160,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 7,211 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Energy

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Further Reading

