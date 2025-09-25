Vistra (NYSE:VST) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $217.92, but opened at $210.11. Vistra shares last traded at $208.44, with a volume of 1,214,135 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.18, for a total transaction of $4,554,803.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,159,734.36. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.50, for a total transaction of $4,517,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 233,242 shares in the company, valued at $49,330,683. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.78, for a total transaction of $4,565,913.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 225,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,170,833.62. This represents a 8.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VST shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $227.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down previously from $241.00) on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.13.

Vistra Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.12.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 108.41% and a net margin of 12.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vistra

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $930,080,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,469,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,931 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,149,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,356,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Vistra by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,537,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,390,000 after purchasing an additional 913,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

