UWM’s (UWMC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of UWM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.18.

Get UWM alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on UWM

UWM Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $6.43 on Monday. UWM has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $8.64. The stock has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -128.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $758.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.60 million. UWM had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 0.48%. Equities research analysts predict that UWM will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. UWM’s payout ratio is -800.00%.

Insider Activity at UWM

In related news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 596,356 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $4,079,075.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 6,705,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,862,692.48. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,782,952 shares of company stock worth $82,436,458. Corporate insiders own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of UWM by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares during the last quarter. EVR Research LP bought a new position in shares of UWM in the second quarter valued at $4,189,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its holdings in UWM by 227.8% during the second quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 601,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 417,789 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. raised its position in UWM by 116.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,991,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,803,000 after acquiring an additional 3,224,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in UWM by 93.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,758,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,129 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.