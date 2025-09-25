USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Lowered to Hold Rating by Zacks Research

Zacks Research downgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

NYSE:USNA opened at $28.95 on Monday. USANA Health Sciences has a 12 month low of $23.10 and a 12 month high of $41.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $528.90 million, a PE ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.49.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.20. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 3.79%.The business had revenue of $235.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.20 million. USANA Health Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.350-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $30,787.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider David Mulham Mulham sold 3,515 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $106,363.90. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,260 shares in the company, valued at $280,207.60. This represents a 27.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.4% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,198,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,583,000 after purchasing an additional 103,074 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 97,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 65,268 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in USANA Health Sciences by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 188,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,084,000 after buying an additional 59,535 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 64.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 150,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,582,000 after buying an additional 58,921 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in USANA Health Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional, personal care, and skincare products in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers consisting of targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and food that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

