UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 178 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. $CLH

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) by 51.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Clean Harbors by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CLH. Barclays began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets set a $268.00 price target on shares of Clean Harbors and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $254.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.45.

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.64, for a total transaction of $195,323.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,232.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $233.50 per share, for a total transaction of $467,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 82,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,359,718.50. The trade was a 2.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Stock Performance

NYSE CLH opened at $233.23 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $238.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.45. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.29 and a fifty-two week high of $267.11.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.03. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 6.48%.The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.