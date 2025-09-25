UMB Bank n.a. Has $118,000 Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,719 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 48,896 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 51,386 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2,647.5% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,484 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 2.9% in the first quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 13,525 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7,716.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 71,286 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $4,388,000 after buying an additional 70,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Trading Up 0.7%
Shares of BUD stock opened at $59.49 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $45.94 and a 1-year high of $72.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $116.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research analysts have recently commented on BUD shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morningstar upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Cybersecurity Market Set to Double: This ETF Offers Exposure
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- Downgraded But Not Done: 3 Stocks Ready for a Market Comeback
- Most active stocks: Dollar volume vs share volume
- Solana Beat BTC and ETH in Q3: These 3 Stocks Saw It Coming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.