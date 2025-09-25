UMB Bank n.a. Buys 512 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. $CRL

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 290.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 688 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter worth about $1,231,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.1% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 800 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total value of $126,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,800,681.60. The trade was a 3.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRL shares. Citigroup raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.07.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $149.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.20, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.04. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.86 and a fifty-two week high of $230.02.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a positive return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 1.69%.Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

