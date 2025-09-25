U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,131 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. $URI

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,386 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,131 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $32,261,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 999 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Financial Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on URI. Bank of America upped their price objective on United Rentals from $895.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $1,000.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $960.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $702.00 to $955.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,128.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $908.25.

United Rentals Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $935.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $908.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $755.97. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $525.91 and a 1 year high of $980.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $60.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.72.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.11%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.70 EPS. United Rentals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. United Rentals’s payout ratio is 18.52%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

