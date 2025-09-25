U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 843 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 405.5% during the 2nd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 60.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $90.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.43. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.22.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.