Traders Purchase High Volume of Wolfspeed Put Options (NYSE:WOLF)

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 124,309 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 15% compared to the average daily volume of 108,192 put options.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $349.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 1.29. Wolfspeed has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wolfspeed

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 12.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 22,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 15,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Wolfspeed by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,287 shares in the last quarter.

About Wolfspeed

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

