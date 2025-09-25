Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 758,161 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 90% compared to the average daily volume of 398,545 call options.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Marmo Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $218,000. StrongBox Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 10.1% during the second quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 61.6% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $23,812,000 after purchasing an additional 31,514 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $343.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $318.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $305.68. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $236.13 and a 1 year high of $348.75.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

